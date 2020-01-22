Email
Wednesday, January 22, 2020

The Luxury Now Closed, New Food and Bar Concept to Open in Its Place

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 2:01 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / THELUUXURYSA
Chef Andrew Weissman announced the closure of his popular fast-casual restaurant The Luxury on Tuesday.

According to Weissman, the closure will allow him to focus on his growing restaurant group, which includes the addition of a mobile Sip Brew Bar and brick-and-mortar version of The Luxury at the San Antonio International Airport.

The closure will also make way for a new concept, Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, which is slated to begin remodeling this spring. Led by entrepreneurs Terrin Fuhrmann and Nolan Ellis, Elsewhere will soon be filled with lush landscaping, a selection of brews and wine, and live music shows during happy hours.

"We want to transform the space to present this cool 'secret garden' [in] Tulum, Mexico type of vibe," Fuhrmann told the Current. "Elsewhere implies an experience."



The space will definitely be dog- and family-friendly, he added.

Though a menu has yet to be finalized, Elsewhere will continue The Luxury's legacy of fun, high-quality plates that can be shared easily.

Weissman opened The Luxury in 2013 with an elevated menu, offering items like gourmet burgers and banh mi sandwiches, in addition to beer and wine.
