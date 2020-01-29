Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Bar Louie Closes San Antonio Location in Stone Oak As Company Files for Bankruptcy
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 10:40 AM
Bar Louie, a Texas-based gastropub chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closed 38 underperforming restaurants, including the Stone Oak location.
The company will continue to operate its remaining 90 restaurants, including its location at The Shops at La Cantera. Bar Louie's filing lists more than $100 million in outstanding debts.
According to a statement
released Monday, the company expects to emerge from the Chapter 11 process within 90 days.
Tags: San Antonio restaurants, San Antonio bars, Bar Louie, closing, Stone Oak, bankruptcy
