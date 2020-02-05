San Antonio Restaurants Where You Can Find Special Valentine’s Day Menus

click image
Choosing the right restaurant can become a daunting task when Valentine's Day rolls around. Fortunately, San Antonio is filled with options for you to celebrate love — whether you're spending it with your boo, your friends or yourself.
Fish City Grill
// Delve into the prix-fixe menu for two and choose from entrees including jalapeño-stuffed chicken, garlic caper salmon and scallops with applewood bacon-wrapped shrimp. End the night with chocolate tres leches cheesecake or banana pudding. $49.99, 11am-10pm, 18130 U.S. 281 North/San Pedro Suite #104, (210) 495-6600.
Zinc
// This four-course dinner offers faux gras, strawberries and wild arugula salad, your choice of black angus filet or lobster ravioli and a chocolate mousse with chocolate-dipped strawberries. Reservations recommended, $45 per person, 3-11 pm, 207 N Presa St., (210) 224-2900.
Boudro's
// Baby field greens, your choice between a center cut filet and fennel crusted scallops, and a crème fraîche panna cotta for dessert. Sounds delicious enough for the most romantic day of the year. Reservations recommended, $50 per person, 3-11pm, 421 E. Commerce, (210) 224-8484.
The Good Kind
// You don’t need an S.O to celebrate Valentine’s Day at The Good Kind. The Southtown restaurant will host an 'All You Need is Love' party — complete with fortune teller readings, mystical poetry, music and s’mores over the fire pits. The event is free, but attendees receive a free gift when they register via Eventbrite. 5-11pm, 1127 S. St. Mary's St. (210) 801-5892.
COVER 3
// There’s several specials to choose from, including the Chef's Prime Rib, available for $22.95 and the chocolate molten cake, served with two glasses of sparkling rose for $12. Reservations recommended, 1806 N Loop 1604 W, 4-10pm, (210) 479-9700.
Maverick Texas Brasserie
// Splurge with a prix-fixe menu featuring entrees like cured Scottish salmon, beet linguini and desserts such as raspberry opera cake. Reservations recommended, $75 per person, $45 wine pairings available, 5-11pm, 710 S St Mary's St, (210) 973-6050.
Eastside Kitchenette
// Enjoy a three-course Southern meal with a menu that includes ribeye with mashed potatoes and asparagus and pan roasted salmon with lemon butter sauce. Guests over 21 can enjoy a free glass of champagne with their meal. $25 per person, 4-9pm, 2119 N Interstate 35, (210) 507-2568.
Range
// Celebrate the evening with a prix-fixe menu featuring entrée choices such as New York Strip and lobster thermidor, in addition to bisque, salad and seafood options. Choose from desserts including Mississippi Mud pie, white chocolate cheesecake and lavender crème brûlée. Reservations recommended, $125 per person,$50 wine pairings available, 125 E Houston St, (210) 227-4455.
Maverick Whiskey
// This downtown spot boasts a brewery, distillery and dining destination, all under one roof. The restaurant is kicking off Valentine’s Day with a five-course meal filled with entrée options such as the smoked duck carbonara, filet or stuffed redfish. Diners can enjoy a glass of complimentary bubbly with their feast. Reservations recommended, $65 per person, 11am-11pm, 115 Broadway St, (210) 447-7010.
Bistr09
// This decadent three-course meal will highlight a wealth of options including lobster risotto, roasted quail with frites and veggie terrine. Reservations required, 6106 Broadway, 4-10pm, (210) 254-8156.
Poke Planet
// Keep things casual but delicious with Poke Planet’s bowl special – two regular poke bowls and two drinks for $20. 11am-9pm, 7302 Louis Pasteur Dr. #103, (210) 627-6060.
Little Italy Restaurant & Pizzeria
// If you’re looking for old school Italian food, this family-owned restaurant is offering a $24.99 special featuring flounder stuffed with crab and shrimp and served with lemon caper sauce. The meal comes with a side of asparagus, pasta and a choice of soup or salad. Noon-11pm, 824 Afterglow St, (210) 349-2060.
