Thursday, February 6, 2020

Black Rifle Coffee Company Prepares to Open San Antonio Shop

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 2:23 PM

Black Rifle Coffee Company, a conservative, Salt Lake City-based coffee roaster, is expanding its Texas footprint with an upcoming shop at 180 W. Bitters Road.

Founded by former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan Hafer in 2014, Black Rifle Coffee has grown to supply and open coffeeshops across the nation, including a brick-and-mortar location in Boerne.

The new shop is expected to offer coffee beverages, bagged blends and a small food menu with breakfast and lunch items. There's no exact timeline for the store's grand opening at this time.

The company has built its reputation as a conservative small business that supports veterans and first-responders. Black Rifle made headlines in 2017 when they launched a campaign to "hire 10,000 veterans," in response to Starbucks' pledge to hire 10,000 refugees.



The Current has reached out the company for additional comment.

