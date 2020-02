San Antonio Mixologists to Compete for 'Best Bartender in Texas' Title

Nineteen San Antonio mixologists are in the running for the 2020 Garrison Brothers Bourbon Brawl , a statewide competition that will determine the best bartender in Texas.More than 75 restaurants and bars will participate in this year's Bourbon Bowl, including spots in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.Locals and judges can sip their way through the city — with creative cocktails featuring the Garrison Brothers' small batch bourbon whiskey — from Monday, Feb. 17 through Feb. 28.The Garrison Brothers team will select the best mixologists from each city to proceed to the semi-finals before a final competition in May. The last bartender standing will walk away with bragging rights and a $10,000 prize.The Texas-made cocktails are available at participating locations including Bar du Mon Ami, Boxcar Bar, Cellar Mixology, The Edison Experiment, Hotel Havana, Jet Setter, Kerrville Elks Lodge, Oro Restaurant and Bar, The Palm San Antonio, Range, Rebelle at the St. Anthony Hotel, Ruth’s Chris, SoHo Wine and Martini Bar, Supper at Hotel Emma and Tributary at the Marriott Rivercenter.

