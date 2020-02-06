Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 6, 2020

San Antonio Mixologists to Compete for 'Best Bartender in Texas' Title

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge GARRISON BROTHERS
  • Garrison Brothers
Nineteen San Antonio mixologists are in the running for the 2020 Garrison Brothers Bourbon Brawl, a statewide competition that will determine the best bartender in Texas.

More than 75 restaurants and bars will participate in this year's Bourbon Bowl, including spots in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Locals and judges can sip their way through the city — with creative cocktails featuring the Garrison Brothers' small batch bourbon whiskey — from Monday, Feb. 17 through Feb. 28.

The Garrison Brothers team will select the best mixologists from each city to proceed to the semi-finals before a final competition in May. The last bartender standing will walk away with bragging rights and a $10,000 prize.



The Texas-made cocktails are available at participating locations including Bar du Mon Ami, Boxcar Bar, Cellar Mixology, The Edison Experiment, Hotel Havana, Jet Setter, Kerrville Elks Lodge, Oro Restaurant and Bar, The Palm San Antonio, Range, Rebelle at the St. Anthony Hotel, Ruth’s Chris, SoHo Wine and Martini Bar, Supper at Hotel Emma and Tributary at the Marriott Rivercenter.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Movie Theater Adds Barbacoa Tacos, Big Red Combo Deal to Concessions Menu Read More

  2. San Antonio Steakhouse Named Among Most Romantic Restaurants in the U.S. By OpenTable Read More

  3. San Antonio Restaurants to Offer New Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Drinks, Bites for a Limited Time Read More

  4. San Antonio Restaurants Where You Can Find Special Valentine’s Day Menus Read More

  5. San Antonio's Munch On and Beyond Vegan Shop Has Closed Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation