Tuesday, February 11, 2020

The Good Kind Hospitality Group Names Chef Jeff White as Culinary Director

Posted By on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge THE GOOD KIND
  • The Good Kind
Just a month has passed since chef Jeff White left Eastside Kitchenette, but the celebrated chef has already found a new position as Culinary Director of the Good Kind Hospitality Group.

The group, founded by chef Tim McDiarmid, includes The Good Kind Southtown, Tim The Girl Catering and Ivy Hall Events.

Despite their stylistic differences — McDiarmid offers organic, produce-forward dishes, while White specializes in Southern cuisine — the two chefs will create collaborative menus highlighting fresh, memorable comfort food.

“I’m looking forward to working with chef Jeff, who has a passion for comfort food like no one else in San Antonio," McDiarmid said in a recent press release.
Location Details The Good Kind Southtown
1127 S St Mary's St
Central
San Antonio, TX
Contemporary
Map
