Tuesday, February 11, 2020
The Good Kind Hospitality Group Names Chef Jeff White as Culinary Director
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 12:01 PM
Just a month has passed since chef Jeff White left Eastside Kitchenette, but the celebrated chef has already found a new position as Culinary Director of the Good Kind Hospitality Group.
The group, founded by chef Tim McDiarmid, includes The Good Kind Southtown
, Tim The Girl Catering and Ivy Hall Events.
Despite their stylistic differences — McDiarmid offers organic, produce-forward dishes, while White specializes in Southern cuisine — the two chefs will create collaborative menus highlighting fresh, memorable comfort food.
“I’m looking forward to working with chef Jeff, who has a passion for comfort food like no one else in San Antonio," McDiarmid said in a recent press release.
