Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Someone Anonymously Paid the Cafeteria Debts for Elementary Students in San Antonio School District

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 2:14 PM

If the onslaught of depressing headlines has you down in the dumps, this bit of news may lift your spirits: an unknown person's random act of kindness has helped fill the stomachs of hundreds of local students.

A Facebook post from the North East Independent School District reveals that an anonymous donation paid off all of the negative cafeteria accounts across the elementary schools in the district. Nearly 1,000 students benefited from the donation.

"The NEISD community amazes me with their consistent generosity to help students have the resources they need to focus on getting a great education," said Sharon Glosson, the district's director of school nutrition.

Anyone else interested in donating toward students' cafeteria accounts is welcome to contact Misty Gomez at (210) 356-9116.



