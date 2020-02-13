Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Trilogy Burger Bistro Brings Family-Friendly Options to North San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / TRILOGY BURGER BISTRO
  • Facebook / Trilogy Burger Bistro
Trilogy Burger Bistro has opened with customizable burger and sandwich options, drinks and a family-friendly vibe. This is the latest restaurant from owner John Gladders, who launched the nearby Trilogy Pizza in 2004.

Located at 20079 Stone Oak Pkwy., the bistro offers stackable Angus beef patties, vegan-friendly bean burgers and grilled chicken sandwiches — all under $10 — that can be dressed with options including grilled mushrooms, onions, bacon and cheese.

Patrons can choose from a small selection of fresh salads, bottled beers, wine and stop by a case of frozen treats for dessert. Little ones will find an outdoor play area and a kid-friendly menu with options like burgers, grilled cheese and chicken strips.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Someone Anonymously Paid the Cafeteria Debts for Elementary Students in San Antonio School District Read More

  2. San Antonio is Home to the Best Burger in Texas, New Food List Reports Read More

  3. Full Belly Cafe and Bar Now Open for Breakfast in Stone Oak Read More

  4. Annual Taco Fest: Music Y Más Announces 2020 Food and Music Lineup Read More

  5. Tlahco Brings New Ingredients to San Antonio’s Mexican Food Scene — Just Don’t Obsess Over What They’re Called Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation