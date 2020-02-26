Email
Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Where to Find Seafood Specials During Lent in San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge GRISTMILL RIVER RESTAURANT & BAR
  • Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar
Whether you plan to abstain from eating meat during the Lent season or you’re simply looking to try something new, San Antonio restaurants have you covered with fresh eats and seafood specials through April 9.

Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery // This Gulf Coast-inspired restaurant is brimming with seafood options, including the Cellarman’s Lunch Pail — a rotating daily seafood special with a seasonal main, side and soup or salad — for $15. 136 E Grayson St, Suite 120, (210) 455-5701, southerleigh.com.
La Panaderia // Patrons can observe the season with dishes like the tuna empanada or the atún a la Vizcaína torta, served with a choice of soup or salad. Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com.

Josephine Street // The iconic restaurant will serve Lent-friendly dishes like the gulf shrimp platter, farm-raised catfish or rainbow trout, served grilled, blackened, steamed or fried, with your choice of side. For lunch on Fridays, opt for the fried shrimp plate served with a garden salad and your choice of side for $10.29. 400 E Josephine St, (210) 224-6169, josephinetreet.com.

Esquire Tavern // A classic downtown destination, the Esquire will offer savory eats like the beer-battered fish and chips and the shrimp sandwich, made with saltine-breaded Gulf Coast shrimp and Texas toast. 155 E Commerce St, (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com.



Sea Island Shrimp House // Yes, you’ll find seafood plates here every day, but the San Antonio favorite offers palatable and budget-friendly options like the fish tacos, sandwiches and ceviche. Multiple locations, shrimphouse.com.

Pinch Boil House // With everything from flavorful crawfish boils and fresh crab legs to shrimp-filled rice bowls, Pinch Boil always keeps us coming back for more. 124 N. Main, (210) 971-7774, pinchboilhouse.com.

Laguna Madre Seafood Co. // The fast-casual seafood spot is all about fish-laden meal deals, whether you’re looking for grilled cod, fried catfish or a comforting bowl of clam chowder. Multiple locations, lagunamadreseafood.com.

Supper at Hotel Emma // The popular hotel restaurant is offering a dinner special with grilled whole Branzino topped with salsa verde and served with a herby green salad for $26. 136 E Grayson St., (210) 448-8351, supperatemma.com.

Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar // If you’re looking to explore restaurants just outside of San Antonio, the New Braunfels eatery is serving a weekday fried fish platter with house hushpuppies and cole slaw, until 4 p.m.. 1287 Gruene Rd., (830) 606-1287, GristmillRestaurant.com.

