McDonald's Will Give Away Free Egg McMuffins in San Antonio on Monday

We see new invented food holidays make the calendar every year, but McDonald’s will celebrate its inaugural National Egg McMuffin Day by giving away free Egg McMuffins on Monday, March 2.For those unfamiliar with the iconic breakfast sandwich, the Egg McMuffin is built with an English muffin, egg, Canadian bacon and American cheese.Fans must download the McDonald’s mobile app to redeem the free breakfast sandwich offer, available from 6 to 10:30 a.m. at participating locations.McDonald’s announced the new holiday in honor of the Egg McMuffin’s fast-approaching 50th anniversary, which just happens to coincide with a new breakfast menu release from fast-food competitor Wendy’s.

