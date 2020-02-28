Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 28, 2020

McDonald's Will Give Away Free Egg McMuffins in San Antonio on Monday

Posted By on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge MCDONALD'S
  • McDonald's
We see new invented food holidays make the calendar every year, but McDonald’s will celebrate its inaugural National Egg McMuffin Day by giving away free Egg McMuffins on Monday, March 2.

For those unfamiliar with the iconic breakfast sandwich, the Egg McMuffin is built with an English muffin, egg, Canadian bacon and American cheese.

Fans must download the McDonald’s mobile app to redeem the free breakfast sandwich offer, available from 6 to 10:30 a.m. at participating locations.

McDonald’s announced the new holiday in honor of the Egg McMuffin’s fast-approaching 50th anniversary, which just happens to coincide with a new breakfast menu release from fast-food competitor Wendy’s.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Wildlife-Themed Starbucks Opening at the San Antonio Zoo Read More

  2. Where to Find Seafood Specials During Lent in San Antonio Read More

  3. San Antonio Chef Launches New Food Concept at Pearl Farmers Market Read More

  4. United We Brunch to Take Over Sunset Station This Saturday with Massive Bloody Mary Challenge Read More

  5. The Cookhouse Revisited: New Orleans-Influenced Restaurant Gets a Revamp, But the Flavors Still Shine Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation