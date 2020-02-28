Friday, February 28, 2020
McDonald's Will Give Away Free Egg McMuffins in San Antonio on Monday
By Lea Thompson
on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 1:33 PM
We see new invented food holidays make the calendar every year, but McDonald’s will celebrate its inaugural National Egg McMuffin Day
by giving away free Egg McMuffins on Monday, March 2.
For those unfamiliar with the iconic breakfast sandwich, the Egg McMuffin is built with an English muffin, egg, Canadian bacon and American cheese.
Fans must download the McDonald’s mobile app
to redeem the free breakfast sandwich offer, available from 6 to 10:30 a.m. at participating locations.
McDonald’s announced the new holiday in honor of the Egg McMuffin’s fast-approaching 50th anniversary, which just happens to coincide with a new breakfast menu release
from fast-food competitor Wendy’s.
