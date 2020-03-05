Email
Thursday, March 5, 2020

San Antonio Food Bank Launches Coronavirus Preparedness Kits for Low-Income Households

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 1:25 PM

While many San Antonio residents have armed themselves with emergency supplies and canned goods, the coronavirus poses an even bigger health threat to the city’s most vulnerable populations — low-income individuals and senior citizens — who may not be able to afford missing work or a trip to the store.

In response, the San Antonio Food Bank kicked off a month-long campaign Thursday to bring emergency food and supplies to 300,000 low-income households throughout southwest Texas.

The food bank will distribute corona preparedness kits via local pantries and senior centers, mobile events throughout the city, and open part of their warehouse for individual appointments.

Each kit will include a 14-day supply of non-perishable food items including canned vegetables, fruit, beans, rice and soups, as well as hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, diapers and pet food. Each kit costs about $5.



“When your pantry is empty and your bank account is near zero, it’s impossible to plan for something like a regional flu outbreak,” stated SAFB CEO Eric Cooper. “Fear can motivate all of us to take action in a time like this, but not all of us can afford the resources to prepare and prevent. We need to get ahead of the challenge and get our families secure and ready.”

The food bank is now accepting online donations, with every $5 donation going toward a corona preparedness kit.

