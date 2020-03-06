This Week in San Antonio Food News: A New Pickleball Restaurant, Coronavirus Preparedness Kits and More BBQ

click to enlarge
Holy Smoke BBQ + Taquitos
In response to the coronavirus threat, the San Antonio Food Bank
is raising funds and creating emergency kits for up to 300,000 low-income households in South Texas. Every $5 donation provides a household with enough food and cleaning supplies for two weeks.
Get ready for rotisserie chicken, cocktails and pickleball games! Missouri-based Chicken N Pickle
will open its first location in San Antonio this spring.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) recently closed Twin Sisters Cantina
after permit issues and numerous alleged public safety violations.
After closing the short-lived Wrigleyville Grill food truck, owner Ricky Ortiz has launched a new concept — Holy Smoke BBQ + Taquitos
— with Texas smoked meats and Mexican street tacos.
According to a new Chef’s Pencil study, San Antonio
is the most popular U.S. city for Mexican cuisine. We're not surprised.
Want to live like the Mayor of Flavortown? Here are all the restaurants featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives within driving distance of SA
After endorsing Joe Biden on Monday night, Beto O’Rourke treated the presidential candidate to a meal at a nearby Whataburger
The Esquire Tavern
team continues to grow with new talents such as bar manager Alexander Villarreal, while sous chef Emilio Baez joins Downstairs at the Esquire.
Texas icon Blue Bell has released its first new ice cream flavor of 2020
, and it’s loaded with cookie dough goodness.
