Thursday, March 12, 2020

Organizers Postpone San Antonio Flavor Event Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 5:32 PM

click to enlarge SA FLAVOR
  • SA Flavor
In light of the growing COVID-19 threat, organizers have postponed San Antonio Flavor, originally scheduled to take place at the San Antonio Museum of Art on Thursday, March 19.

SA Flavor, an annual event that celebrates the city’s evolving food and drink culture, will be rescheduled for a later date.

“While we love a great party as much as you do, the health and safety of our event attendees, vendors, partners and staff is our highest priority, and we ask for your understanding and consideration at this time,” the organizers wrote in an email to SA Flavor attendees.

Though the San Antonio Museum of Art has suspended all public programming through April 10, organizers are expected to announce a new date in coming weeks. Moving forward, all pre-paid tickets will be honored at the rescheduled SA Flavor event. Organizers also will provide refunds within 24 hours of the announcement.

