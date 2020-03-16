Email
Monday, March 16, 2020

San Antonio School Districts Offering Free Meals to Students, Children During Coronavirus Closures

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 10:56 AM

Although closed for instruction to delay spread of the coronavirus, local school districts are making sure students are well fed.

Even though many students have received a second week of spring break, the following districts continuing to provide meal services. Some districts will only serve students within their individual jurisdictions, while others will serve any child 18 years or younger.

The following are serving students in their jurisdictions:

Alamo Heights ISD will provide a drive-through meal service to students who already receive free or reduced-price meals. Times vary for distribution at Alamo Heights Junior High School.

Boerne ISD is taking care of students and their families. A drive-through service will be available at Boerne Middle School South and Curington Elementary School, with breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to noon.



Comal ISD students can receive free meals Monday through Friday for the duration of the school closures. Breakfast is served 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at designated campuses.

Beginning Tuesday, Edgewood ISD will serve "grab and go" breakfast and lunch at all campuses.

La Vernia ISD students can pick up breakfast between 7:30 and 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday at the intermediate school. A student ID is required.

North Side ISD is really stepping up for its students and their families. Beginning Wednesday, staff will hand out food and supply kits while they last. Food will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Supplies are limited to one kit (which includes non-perishable snack meals, water and disposable trays and utensils) per vehicle per day. More information can be found here.

Pleasanton ISD will serve breakfast between 8 and 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon at Pleasanton Junior High School. Students must provide their student ID numbers.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD will serve all students at Schertz Elementary School. Breakfast can be picked up between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m and lunch from 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. IDs are not needed.

Somerset ISD students can head to their appropriate campus to pick up breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ID cards are needed for Southside ISD students. Meals can be picked up at Heritage Elementary School and Southside High School with breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch at noon.

The following will serve any child:

Bandera ISD will offer breakfast between 8 and 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hill Country Elementary School or Bandera Middle School.

East Central ISD will provide meals to any child (though they must be present in the vehicle) beginning Tuesday at all campuses. Breakfast is available 7 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harlandale ISD will serve breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Curbside services will be available at all four middle schools.

Judson ISD is providing curbside service for breakfast and lunch at the six campuses identified by clicking the link.

Medina Valley ISD will serve breakfast and lunch at locations designated on the linked site.

North East ISD will have free to-go meals for breakfast and lunch until schools reopen. Children must be present to receive the meal.

Meals will be available at these South San Antonio ISD campuses via a drive-thru or walk-up service.

Children can go to any San Antonio ISD high school to receive breakfast between 8 and 9 a.m. and lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Southwest ISD is ready to serve children breakfast 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Locations can be found here.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


