San Antonio School Districts Offering Free Meals to Students, Children During Coronavirus Closures

-
Facebook / San Antonio ISD
Although closed for instruction to delay spread of the coronavirus, local school districts are making sure students are well fed.
Even though many students have received a second week of spring break, the following districts continuing to provide meal services. Some districts will only serve students within their individual jurisdictions, while others will serve any child 18 years or younger.
The following are serving students in their jurisdictions:
Alamo Heights ISD
will provide a drive-through meal service to students who already receive free or reduced-price meals. Times vary for distribution at Alamo Heights Junior High School.
Boerne ISD
is taking care of students and their families. A drive-through service will be available at Boerne Middle School South and Curington Elementary School, with breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to noon.
Comal ISD
students can receive free meals Monday through Friday for the duration of the school closures. Breakfast is served 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at designated campuses
.
Beginning Tuesday, Edgewood ISD
will serve "grab and go" breakfast and lunch at all campuses.
La Vernia ISD
students can pick up breakfast between 7:30 and 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday at the intermediate school. A student ID is required.
North Side ISD
is really stepping up for its students and their families. Beginning Wednesday, staff will hand out food and supply kits while they last. Food will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Supplies are limited to one kit (which includes non-perishable snack meals, water and disposable trays and utensils) per vehicle per day. More information can be found here
.
Pleasanton ISD
will serve breakfast between 8 and 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon at Pleasanton Junior High School. Students must provide their student ID numbers.
Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD
will serve all students at Schertz Elementary School. Breakfast can be picked up between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m and lunch from 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. IDs are not needed.
Somerset ISD
students can head to their appropriate campus to pick up breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ID cards are needed for Southside ISD
students. Meals can be picked up at Heritage Elementary School and Southside High School with breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch at noon.
The following will serve any child:
Bandera ISD
will offer breakfast between 8 and 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hill Country Elementary School or Bandera Middle School.
East Central ISD
will provide meals to any child (though they must be present in the vehicle) beginning Tuesday at all campuses. Breakfast is available 7 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Harlandale ISD
will serve breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Curbside services will be available at all four middle schools.
Judson ISD
is providing curbside service for breakfast and lunch at the six campuses identified by clicking the link.
Medina Valley ISD
will serve breakfast and lunch at locations designated on the linked site.
North East ISD
will have free to-go meals for breakfast and lunch until schools reopen. Children must be present to receive the meal.
Meals will be available at these South San Antonio ISD campuses
via a drive-thru or walk-up service.
Children can go to any San Antonio ISD
high school to receive breakfast between 8 and 9 a.m. and lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Southwest ISD
is ready to serve children breakfast 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Locations can be found here
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.