Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 20, 2020

San Antonio Grocer H-E-B Gives Raise to Hourly Workers Through April 12

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF H-E-B
  • Courtesy of H-E-B
With its employees scrambling to keep up with surging shoppers and pickup orders during the pandemic, San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B says it's giving many of them $2-per-hour raises.

All hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation employees will receive the pay boost effective March 16 through April 12th to recognize their work, the company announced Friday via Facebook.

H-E-B, one of Texas' dominant grocers, has been adding short-term workers to help with increased demand, and the pay boost is likely to give added incentive for existing staff to stick around through the crisis.


"Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great Partners. We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly," the company said in its post. "H-E-B Partners come together during times of crisis to take care of each other and our Customers. This is the Spirit of H-E-B."



Earlier this week, H-E-B announced that it had delivered a trailer of food to the Central Texas Food Bank. That donation follows a $1.2 million gift to the aid organization Feeding Texas.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pearl Farmers Market, San Antonio Food Producers Offering Curbside and Home Delivery Services Read More

  2. These San Antonio Restaurants and Bars Have Suspended Operations Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  3. As San Antonio Reacts to Coronavirus, Restaurants Shift to Curbside, To-Go and Delivery Read More

  4. Texans Petition TABC to Pause Mixed Beverage Tax and Sales Tax for Restaurants During Coronavirus Crisis Read More

  5. H-E-B Installing Sneeze Guards at Registers to Provide Additional Protection From Coronavirus Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation