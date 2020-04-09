Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Iconic San Antonio Eatery Earl Abel's Donates Meals to Frontline Workers

Posted By on Thu, Apr 9, 2020 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF EARL ABEL'S
  • Courtesy of Earl Abel's
After feeding San Antonians for nearly nine decades, Earl Abel’s is now feeding the front line.

So far, the beloved Alamo City staple has delivered box dinners to three local hospitals, and plans to expand its reach to fire stations starting next Monday.

R.E.A.C.H., which stands for Ready Earl Abel’s Community Helpers, is an initiative to provide scrumptious dinners to frontline workers. The Pearl-adjacent Southern-style kitchen is matching meal donations and has so far brought dinner boxes to University and Methodist Hospitals, with plans to drop off 100 meals to Brooks Mission Trails Hospital today.

To find out more information on how to help or make a meal donation, call (210) 449-6555.



