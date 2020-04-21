Lone Star Beer to Debut Mexican-Style Lager, Partnership with Texas Non-Profit Southern Smoke

click to enlarge
Lone Star Beer has debuted its new Rio Jade Mexican-Style Lager.
The National Beer of Texas has unveiled a new Mexican-style lager called Rio Jade. The limited-edition Lone Star brew will be available until the end of summer with full distribution starting in early May.
Rio Jade — that's pronounced "Ree-Oh Hah-Day," gringo — features a flavor profile that includes the sweetness of flaked maize balanced with spicy, floral and citrus notes from the hops, the company said in a press release. Brewed on Lake Travis near Austin, the 4.5%ABV lager will include grain from Blacklands Malt, the first malt house to use Texas-grown barley.
“We’re excited to launch the Rio Jade Mexican Style Lager, as it gives us a chance to honor our heritage, but also celebrate the Texas of today,” Lone Star Brand Director Emily Hoyle said in statement. “The beer perfectly represents what we value at Lone Star — connecting to the land and people of Texas, providing new and refreshing ways to enjoy our great state, and above all else, making delicious tasting beer for Texans everywhere.”
Some readers may remember that Lone Star was brewed in San Antonio before the brand was snapped up during a period of brewing-industry consolidation.
Rio Jade is packaged in turquoise cans designed by Burnt Nopal
Creative Director and Texas-based artist Cruz Ortiz.
In conjunction with the launch, Lone Star is kicking off a goodwill initiative called Keep The Lights On Y’all
to support members of the bar and restaurant community during the pandemic. With the help of the team at popular clothing brand Texas Humor
, Lone Star is introducing a new T-shirt as call to action for Texans to support local bars and restaurants.
Proceeds for the sale of the t-shirt will go directly to The Southern Smoke Emergency Relief Fund to support folks working in the Texas food and beverage industry.
All profits from sales of the shirt will benefit Southern Smoke
, a Texas-based nonprofit that supports food and beverage workers and their suppliers. During the COVID-19 crisis, the organization's emergency relief fund has distributed nearly $930,000 to 485 people and continues to process applications.
Keep The Lights On Y’all
T-shirts are available online
, and Southern Smoke also accepts direct donations
.
As of April 20, 84% of Texas restaurant operators say they have laid off or furloughed employees, according to a National Restaurant Association survey.
Find the best places to get curbside, take-out and delivery on the
