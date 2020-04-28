Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Local Specialty Foods Brand GoodHeart Donates 40,000 Meal Kits to San Antonio Families

Posted By on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 1:17 PM

click to enlarge GoodHeart Brand employees suit up to distribute meal kits to the SA Food Bank. - COURTESY GOODHEART BRAND SPECIALTY FOODS
  • Courtesy GoodHeart Brand Specialty Foods
  • GoodHeart Brand employees suit up to distribute meal kits to the SA Food Bank.
When protein-rich donations to the San Antonio Food Bank began to dwindle earlier this month, GoodHeart Brand Specialty Foods wasted no time developing a plan to serve the community.

"We immediately decided to turn on one of our lines, once a week, solely to feed these families. I basically called up the Food Bank and said, 'what do you want for dinner?'" GoodHeart CEO Florencia Palmaz told the Current.

Started in 1996 by Palmaz and her mother, GoodHeart Brand Specialty Foods produces fully-cooked proteins to food service distributors, national chain restaurants and club stores. With a lack of nutritious proteins moving through the distribution lines, the San Antonio-based company is offering products like their hand-pulled rotisserie chicken and grilled chicken breast to local charities to meet demand.

GoodHeart recently announced a four-week long collaborative effort between the Palmaz family, who donated the product, and members of the management team at GoodHeart, who are donating their time to operate the production lines for one shift each week to manufacture the meal kits. The initiative will benefit three area charities: the San Antonio Food Bank, Church Under the Bridge and Enlace Cristiano, a Spanish language Christian church near Hollywood Park.



The project is part of a long-running relationship between the Palmaz family, Church Under the Bridge and Enlace Cristiano that includes donating product and time to monthly and quarterly community dinners organized by the churches.

Palmaz plans to continue to participate in charitable efforts as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves daily. "San Antonio is an amazing community, and we’re proud to be a part of a community that can come together to support each other so quickly," she said.

"There’s no dithering in Texas!"

