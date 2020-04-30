Restaurant Group Landry's to Reopen 130 Dining Rooms Across Texas Friday

-
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is among Landry's concepts that will be reopening Friday.
Texas-based restaurant group Landry Inc. will reopen dining rooms at all 130 of its Texas restaurants Friday.
Its San Antonio locations include Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Brickhouse Tavern + Tap, Joe’s Crab Shack, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Rainforest Café, Saltgrass Steak House and Chart House, inside the Tower of The Americas.
Landry's move should come as little surprise, since its CEO and sole owner, Tilman Fertitta, is on the Strike Force to Open Texas
, a group established by Gov. Greg Abbott to oversee the reopening plan he unveiled earlier this week.
“This will be a unique dining experience setting a standard for the ‘new normal’ in the hospitality industry,” said Keith Beitler, Landry’s chief operating officer, in a new release announcing the plans.
“We look forward to welcoming diners inside our restaurants while we diligently follow CDC guidelines and proper protocols to keep our guests and employees safe. Landry’s employees are the backbone of our company and reopening to 25% capacity is a step in the right direction to putting them back to work.”
The release outlined employee screening procedures and "dining enhancements" such as disposable menus, no-touch menu options, additional sanitization of utensils and hand sanitizer at the entry of each location.
The release didn't disclose how many of furloughed Landry's employees will be returning to work.
