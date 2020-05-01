Texas Vineyard Releases Red Wine Benefitting Southern Smoke Charitable Foundation

click to enlarge
Madison Boudreaux
The wine will be available at H-E-B, Twin Liquors, Whole Foods Market and several independent bottle shops throughout Texas starting this week.
As part of their recently launched Wanderer Series Relief Project, William Chris Vineyards (WCV) has released a new wine benefitting the Texas hospitality industry.
“Our industry, our country and our world is hurting right now, emotionally, physically and financially,” said William Chris Vineyards Co-owner Chris Brundrett. “As a company, we’re fighting to stay afloat, and our brothers and sisters in the restaurant space have been some of the hardest hit.”
All profits from the sales of this wine will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit 501c3 foundation created to raise funds for charitable purposes, specifically those in the food and beverage community and their suppliers.
William Chris Vineyards is known for its 100% Texan wine, and this particular red blend, featuring 95% Cinsault and 5% Mourvedre from the Texas High Plains, was created with a mission of supporting the chefs, servers, sommeliers and bartenders that make up the Texas restaurant community.
“This is a playful red that jumps out of the glass with lifted aromatics of raspberry jam and violets,” described Master Sommelier Craig Collins, who collaborated with WCV on this project.
“Cranberry and cherry notes are complemented by a savory spice on the palate. Served slightly chilled, this wine is perfect on its own and ideal with grilled meats – try it with Texas BBQ!”
It’s worth noting that the production of these bottles was a charitable effort in itself. Local distribution, label design and bottling materials were all donated to WCV to facilitate this effort.
The wine, priced at $20, is available now on WCV’s website
