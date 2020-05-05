San Antonio Chef Appears on CNN to Speak About COVID-19's Impact on His Business and Health

Nguyen remained steadfast in his decision to keep his UTSA-area eatery closed for the time being, even though Texas Gov. Greg Abbott cleared the way for restaurants to open on May 1 at 25% capacity.View this post on Instagram
In case y’all missed it here is our segment with Erin Burnett on CNN. • • #noodletreetx #satxfood #sananotniofood #instafood #foodie #noodles #ramen #comfortfood #yum #localsa #safoodie #safood #safoodiegram #saeats #ramen #safoodpics #sanantonioeats #satxeats #eater #eatersanantonio #yelpsanantonio #eater #eatertexas #sanantoniofoodie #sanantoniofood #sanantonioeats #texasfoodie #cnn #cnnnews
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.