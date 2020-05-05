Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

San Antonio Chef Appears on CNN to Speak About COVID-19's Impact on His Business and Health

Posted By on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge Noodle Tree owner Mike Nguyen speaks with Erin Burnet on CNN's OutFront. - INSTAGRAM / NOODLETREETX
  • Instagram / noodletreetx
  • Noodle Tree owner Mike Nguyen speaks with Erin Burnet on CNN's OutFront.
Last week, Noodle Tree chef and owner Mike Nguyen spoke to the Current about his decision not to reopen his dining room due to concerns about customer safety and his own health.

Over the weekend, CNN anchor Erin Burnett also spoke to Nguyen, allowing him to share his story with the nation.



“You’re battling cancer yourself, your grandmother died from coronavirus, just what you’re dealing with right now is overwhelming," Burnett said as the segment opened. “At the same time, you’re dealing with a business that you can’t keep shut much longer.”

Nguyen remained steadfast in his decision to keep his UTSA-area eatery closed for the time being, even though Texas Gov. Greg Abbott cleared the way for restaurants to open on May 1 at 25% capacity.

“I have a financial responsibility to run this business,” Nguyen said. “At the end of the day, it was that the money was not worth losing lives over.”

