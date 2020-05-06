Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

San Antonio Restaurants Are Offering Mother's Day Take-Home Meals Fit for a Queen

Posted By on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 4:04 PM

click to enlarge The Good Kind's Mother's Day package includes an entree, sides, dessert and bouquet for mom. - COURTESY THE GOOD KIND
  • Courtesy The Good Kind
  • The Good Kind's Mother's Day package includes an entree, sides, dessert and bouquet for mom.
Mother's Day is days away, but there's no reason to fear if you haven't planned out the perfect meal yet.

Since there's no better gift to a mother than making her feel like you've actually got your shit together, we compiled a list of take-home meal kits from San Antonio restaurants that are likely to impress.



The Good Kind // The Good Kind’s Mother’s Day package has something for everyone, including two Dos Equis, which can be enjoyed by either Mom or Dad. The pack serves four to six and features a seasonal garden parmesan quiche, sides and chocolate zucchini cake with mascarpone cream for desert. Drinks include two turmeric tonics, two fresh OJs and a four pack of canned rosé. The $195 package also includes a fresh spring bouquet of flowers, an event voucher valued at $250 and a special pampering item from JLen Events.

The Rustic // 
click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / THERUSTICSA
  • Instagram / therusticsa
Mother’s Day Brunch from The Rustic includes a choice of entree plus a selection of sides including baby kale with lemon dressing, sweet potatoes with salted maple butter, steamed green beans and jalapeño spoon bread. The $80 meal serves four people. Add-on possibilities include a mimosa kit, a Moscow mule kit, a cupcake and bubbly kit and Blume Haus interactive bouquet kits or an arranged bouquet. Meal packs are also available in a smaller size that serves up to three people. Orders must be placed by Wednesday to schedule pick up on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9.

Yard House // The Yard House's three-course Mother's Day meal serves four and includes the option to customize the package with select appetizers, sides, entrees and dessert. Entree options include the Yard House's signature crab cake, whiskey glazed salmon, grilled filet and others. Each meal pack will cost  $80, and drinks, alcoholic or otherwise, are not included. The meal is available for pre-order only, and orders must be received by 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9.

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / EARL ABEL'S
  • Facebook / Earl Abel's
Earl Abel’s // Earl Abel's near the Pearl is offering $30 Mother’s Day packages that include a choice of entree and sides plus two slices of pie. Mommy-mosas with a choice of bubbles and juice, including hibiscus, are available as an add-on. Delivery is available, and the restaurant recommends orders be placed before May 9 to ensure availability.

Meadow Neighborhood Eatery + Bar // Chef PJ Edwards of Meadow Eatery + Bar is offering two menus for Mother’s Day: brunch and dinner. The brunch package is centered around a bacon kale frittata and includes small strawberry ricotta turnovers. The dinner entree is a roasted beef tenderloin with accompanying sides and chocolate coffee layer cake to finish. Prices vary between meal-time selection and number of servings needed. Orders must be placed by Friday, May 8 for pickup on Saturday or Sunday.

Southerleigh // Southerleigh is offering a Mom a hearty meal that includes soup, salad, two entrees, sides and cinnamon croissant bread pudding at a price of $120 for four servings. The brewery and restaurant is taking pre-orders now and giving patrons the option to pick up the meal hot and ready on Sunday, or in heat-and-serve form to pick up on Friday or Saturday. Drinks aren't included in the meal price, but beer and wine may be added separately via the online ordering platform. 
click to enlarge Southerleigh's Mother's Day spread. - INSTAGRAM / SOUTHERLEIGH
  • Instagram / southerleigh
  • Southerleigh's Mother's Day spread.

Copa Wine Bar // Copa Wine Bar is offering a to-go Mother’s Day brunch kit that feeds four to six people for $50. The heat-and-eat meal includes one Croque Madame casserole, one pecan French toast casserole, one 10-ounce carton of orange juice and a bottle of Abel's Tempest sparkling wine. Quantities are limited, so order ahead for curbside pick up Friday and Saturday.
click to enlarge Copa's Croque Madame casserole - COURTESY COPA WINE BAR
  • Courtesy Copa Wine Bar
  • Copa's Croque Madame casserole

Rosemary’s Catering  
click to enlarge COURTESY ROSEMARY'S CATERING
  • Courtesy Rosemary's Catering
// For those who feel they need to spend big on Mom because they don’t call her enough the rest of the year, Rosemary’s Catering is offering a $395 meal package that includes a roasted beef tenderloin, five different sides, an appetizer and rolls, plus "Rosemary’s Famous Bread Pudding" for dessert. Beverage aren't include in the hefty price tag, but select bottles of wine can be added to the meal at time of purchase. Each package also includes a live orchid, because what every mom wants when they finally get you out of their house is something else to babysit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

