Monday, May 11, 2020

Rebecca Creek Distillery is Selling T-shirts to Benefit Meals on Wheels San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 11:34 AM

click to enlarge Rebecca Creek Distillery founder Steve Ison sports a Love, Distilled T-shirt. - FACEBOOK / REBECCA CREEK DISTILLERY
  • Facebook / Rebecca Creek Distillery
  • Rebecca Creek Distillery founder Steve Ison sports a Love, Distilled T-shirt.
As an extension of its online Whiskey & Music Virtual Benefit Concert, Rebecca Creek Distillery is now selling T-shirts to benefit Meals on Wheels San Antonio.

The April 19 live-streamed concert, hosted by Texas country music artist Jack Ingram, sought to raise $50,000 for Meals on Wheels by featuring recording artists performing live throughout during an eight-hour virtual festival.



Viewers of the concert expressed interest in the "Love, Distilled" shirts performers were sporting, so Rebecca Creek announced it will sell the shirts and donate a portion of the proceeds to Meals on Wheels San Antonio.

Meals on Wheels is a nationwide organization that provides wellness services to senior citizens, including meal deliveries. The Bexar County branch prepares and delivers meals to 3,400 senior citizens each weekday.

The GoFundMe associated with the concert has yet to reach its goal and is still accepting donations.

