San Antonio-Based Natural Food Company Wildway Donates 1,000 Pounds of Granola to Food Bank

Wildway, an SA-based natural food company has donated 1,000 pounds of granola to the San Antonio Food Bank.

In April, SA-based natural foods company Wildway launched its "Give Wild" campaign, which allowed customers to send loved ones care packages and promised to match every order with a direct donation to families in need.This week, Wildway made good on that promise, donating roughly 1,000 pounds of its granola to the San Antonio Food Bank to help feed residents during the unfolding public health crisis.“The spread of coronavirus has caused many a deep level of stress and fear, often about life’s simple necessities, such as where the next meal is coming from,” Wildway Co-Founder Kelli Koehler said in a press release.“San Antonio holds a special place in my heart as the city I grew up in and where we’ve been able to grow our business," she added. "It’s our goal as a company to help make clean food easily accessible to everyone around the globe while fostering positive change within our communities.”