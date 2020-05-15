Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 15, 2020

San Antonio Event Planner Lands Federal Contract to Feed Needy Despite Lacking Proper License

Posted By on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 1:23 PM

click image FACEBOOK / CRE8AD8
  • Facebook / CRE8AD8
A San Antonio event and wedding planner with no food-distribution experience has been awarded a $39.1 million federal contract to buy, box and transport surplus food to needy families during the pandemic, the San Antonio Express News reports.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families Food Box Program aims to partner with produce, meat and dairy distributors, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns, and channel their products to families in need.



San Antonio-based event planner CRE8AD8 LLC — pronounced “Create A Date” — won the pact without possessing the required government license to run a produce company, the Express-News reports.

No worries there, though: “It’s been applied for,” CRE8AD8 owner Gregorio Palomino told the paper.

Under the contract, CRE8AD8 is responsible for creating 750,000 food boxes with equal parts dairy, produce and protein. While Palomino told the daily he was “surprised” by the announcement, he added that his company can manage the undertaking.

“We knew that we easily could do this, because instead of putting tchotchkes in a bag that is going to go to a conference attendee, this is the same exact thing except it’s just food going into a box,” he said.

Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of the United Fresh Produce Association, told the Express-News Palomino’s comparison “outrageous” and “ridiculous.”

CRE8AD8 listed the address for its “global headquarters” on its website as shopping center near Loop 1604 on the North Side.

“I don’t know them personally," Stenzel told the daily, "but I have my doubts about their capabilities.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pabst Introduces Pearl xXx, an Updated Version of the Texas Lager With San Antonio Ties Read More

  2. San Antonio-Based Grocer H-E-B Tightens Restrictions on Meat Purchases — Again Read More

  3. Coyote Ugly Bars Furloughed Managers Rather Than Pay Them With Coronavirus Aid Funds They Received Read More

  4. Texas Prison Food Has Gone From Bad to Worse During COVID Pandemic, According to Inmates Read More

  5. Chef Behind San Antonio's Noodle Tree Will Close Restaurant to Focus on Lymphoma Treatment Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation