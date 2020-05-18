Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, May 18, 2020

Hong Kong-Style Waffle Cone Shops in San Antonio Reopen Despite Getting Racist Messages

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 11:21 AM

click image Kuma offers authentic Hong Kong-style waffle cones, piled high with ice cream, syrups, tapioca and more. - INSTAGRAM / KUMA.SATX
  • Instagram / kuma.satx
  • Kuma offers authentic Hong Kong-style waffle cones, piled high with ice cream, syrups, tapioca and more.
When the first Kuma shop opened in Northwest San Antonio in 2017, locals were intrigued by its pillowy Hong Kong-style waffle cones loaded with ice cream and toppings. Two more followed, generating plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opps.

But, more recently, the outlets have experienced something else on social media: racist messages.



Two of Kuma's three locations reopened last week for curbside service despite being targeted with racially charged messages, MySA reports.

"People were messaging us some ignorant, ugly stuff," owner Kevin Chu told MySA. "I have a lot of younger Asian Americans that work for me, and my biggest concern was that they could be attacked while working at my store.”

Chu said some messages inquired whether members of his staff were infected with the coronavirus and whether they had visited China lately, mySA reports. The South Side native also said he experienced face-to-face racism when someone at a local grocery store told him to "go back" to his country.

"We reopened because we don't want to let those extremists win," Chu said. "Our main goal is to keep people employed and keep the business afloat.”

Employees at Kuma's Shaenfield-Loop 1604 and Babcock Road locations wear gloves and masks during their shifts, and equipment is also sanitized frequently, Chu told MySA. The stores aren't accepting cash until further notice.

