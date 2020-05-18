Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 18, 2020

Roadmap and Other Area Breweries Raise $13,460 for San Antonio Food Bank

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM

click image Roadmap Brewing Company raffled off their original 15-gallon Roadmap brew system to benefit the SA Food Bank. - COURTESY PHOTO / ROADMAP BREWING CO.
  • Courtesy Photo / Roadmap Brewing Co.
  • Roadmap Brewing Company raffled off their original 15-gallon Roadmap brew system to benefit the SA Food Bank.
On April 15, Roadmap Brewing Co. kicked off a month-long raffle to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. The grand prize: its original 15-gallon brew system, which includes almost anything an avid home enthusiast would need to start cranking out tasty suds.

Over the weekend, Roadmap announced its raffle prize winners and proceeds for the Food Bank that were worth several times the $2,000 value of the system it gave away.



“We had 9 other breweries, 232 people and 1302 entries that made it possible to raise $13,460 for @SAFoodBank,” Roadmap Brewing announced on Instagram.

Other local breweries including Back Unturned, Kunstler, Southerleigh and Islla Street caught wind of the effort and joined in, offering wares of their own to drive more interest in the fundraiser.

Eleven days into the campaign, the brewery also announced on social media that “a member of the Roadmap Family” had offered to match up to $5,000 its donation.

Roadmap's monetary contribution will provide more than 94,000 meals to local families hit hard joblessness and food shortages, officials said.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Woman Donates a Literal Ton of Produce to Homes Serving People With Special Needs Read More

  2. San Antonio's Merit Coffee Sells Baby Yoda Medal to Raise More Than $13,000 to Feed Hungry Kids Read More

  3. Pabst Introduces Pearl xXx, an Updated Version of the Texas Lager With San Antonio Ties Read More

  4. Texas Travel Industry Makes Plea to Governor: Re-Open Tourism Businesses Read More

  5. Broker Confirms Jacala Is For Sale, Even Though the San Antonio Eatery's Owners and Fans Deny It Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation