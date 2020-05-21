San Antonio's Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Adds 'COVID Meat Surcharge' to Prices

-
Instagram / billmillerbarbq
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has joined the ranks of restaurants that are adding COVID-19-related surcharges to diners' tickets, News 4 San Antonio reports
.
And some customers are finding out the hard way.
"This **** is ******** crazy right here, man," one customer, surprised at the drive thru by a $5 ‘COVID meat surcharge’ added to his final bill, told the station.
"I was like, why is it so much,” he continued. “She showed me the [itemized] receipt and that was it.”
Coronavirus outbreaks at meat processing plants have disrupted the supply chain, recently forcing grocers to limit purchases of chicken, beef and pork. Now, as restaurants continue to reopen, some are passing on rising meat costs to customers.
Case in point: Bill Miller customers can expect an additional dollar tacked onto their bill for every quarter pound of brisket ordered, News 4 reports. Chacho's Tex-Mex restaurant in San Antonio also the station it's adding a temporary 20% surcharge so it can continue selling meat.
Some businesses also are adding surcharges to help offset the cost of operating at limited capacity and providing employees with personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.