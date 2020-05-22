12% of Texas Restaurants Have Permanently Closed Due to COVID-19, Industry Group Says

click to enlarge
The Texas Restaurant Association released new stats Thursday on the impact COVID-19 shutdowns are having on its industry — and they're staggering.
Roughly 12% of Texas restaurants have permanently closed because of the pandemic, according to Emily Williams Knight, the association's CEO told TV station WFAA8
. She also predicted the number could more than double if state government fails to take measured actions.
“Moving to 50% [capacity] … that’s a good win for our restaurants, but it’s just simply not enough,” Williams Knight said during the interview. “If you think about the square footage of a restaurant ... if you’ve got to keep at least six feet between parties, you’ve really capped people out at 50%.”
The Texas Restaurant Association and the Texas Restaurant Association Education Fund (TRAEF), have released a Texas Restaurant Survival Plan
, which it sent to state elected officials including Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
The eight-part plan focuses on leveraging the billions of dollars in aid that Texas stands to receive from the federal CARES Act with policy changes to aid the struggling industry.
“We feel very strongly, as one of the hardest hit sectors across the state of Texas, and nationally, having lost three times as many jobs as any other industry, we’re going to require additional support,” Williams Knight said.
