New Braunfels and Galveston Schlitterbahn Parks Announce Reopening Plans

click to enlarge Instagram / schlitterbahnwaterparks

Water park operator Schlitterbahn will reopen its New Braunfels and Galveston waterparks in mid-June, following state-mandated "enhanced safety measures and operational changes,” according to the company.Officials haven't released the exact date, however.The parks closed temporarily in March, as state officials deemed the spread of COVID-19 a public health emergency and banned gatherings larger than 500 people.However, Gov. Greg Abbott this week announced a new phase of his plan to reopen Texas' economy, permitting water parks — along with recreational sport programs for adults and food-court dining areas — to operate at 25% capacity.Last summer, Schlitterbahn's Texas-based owners sold the New Braunfels and Galveston properties to Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. for $261 million. The new ownership said it's taken advantage of the parks' recent closure by making internal updates.The upgrades include revamping food and beverage locations, renovating the front entrance for safer and more streamlined entry and adding new furniture and shaded areas.