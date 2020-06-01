Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, June 1, 2020

Huge New Dog-Friendly Bar Officially Opens in San Antonio This Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 11:48 AM

click image FACEBOOK / HOPS & HOUNDS
  • Facebook / Hops & Hounds
Dog lovers will gain another haven this Wednesday, as the crew at Hops & Hounds plans to officially open its doors on the Northeast side of San Antonio, mySA reports. The dog-friendly bar, a product of the owners of Taco Garage and Burleson Yard Beer Garden, is located on the nearly 1-acre space previously known as Ruben’s Backyard, which closed in January.

The massive property features a dine-in restaurant, indoor and patio bars, and a children's playground. The pièces de résistance, though, are the dog runs, which offers ramps and obstacles for four-legged friends to play on. The Hops & Hounds puppy play areas are separated to safely accommodate older, less active dogs, small dogs and playful and feisty friends, with age and size-appropriate obstacles in each area.



The Hops & Hounds kitchen will offer optimal summertime bites like burgers, fries and chicken tenders, and the bar will carry beer, cocktails and the famous Burleson and Taco Garage frozen margaritas.

Due to social distancing mandates surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, bars are still only able to open at 25 percent capacity, so the bar will reportedly have limited seating in its indoor and outdoor areas to abide by those restrictions.

Those who simply can't wait until Wednesday can stop by earlier in the week, as Hops & Hounds has been opening every afternoon to iron out the kinks associated with opening a new venue.

