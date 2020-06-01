Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, June 1, 2020

Texas Restaurant Association Will Give Relief Fund Aid to Vandalized San Antonio Restaurants

Posted By on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 12:28 PM

click image Many Downtown San Antonio businesses fell victim to vandalism over the weekend. - MATTHEW GONZALEZ
  • Matthew Gonzalez
  • Many Downtown San Antonio businesses fell victim to vandalism over the weekend.
The Texas Restaurant Relief Fund is extending financial support to restaurants that have been damaged by vandalism and looting that erupted over the weekend following a peaceful protest in condemnation of George Floyd's death.

In a Saturday evening press release, the Texas Restaurant Association explained that for these businesses, which are still suffering crippling losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, any violence and vandalism that touched their brick and mortar spaces this weekend would result in repair costs and lost revenue they simply cannot afford.



Therefore, the TRA has expanded the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund's mission to help independent foodservice businesses vandalized during these riots, and has provided a new online application for affected restaurants.

The Texas Restaurant Relief Fund was created by the TRA Education Foundation to provide immediate financial support to independent restaurants and foodservice establishments impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. To date, the fund has raised and distributed more than $2 million in grants. Each grant provided up to $5,000, and more than 400 Texas restaurants received aid.

"Never before have restaurants, bars, and other foodservice establishments been in such dire need," the release said. "Independent business owners will not survive without … desperately needed financial support."

