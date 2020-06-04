These San Antonio Spots Will Have You Feeling Fancy on National Cheese Day

click image
We don’t usually put much stock in national food holidays at the Current
, but in some cases, not celebrating would just be a sad day for everyone. Namely any of the booze-, chocolate-, bacon- or taco-related holidays, but we digress.
Thursday is National Cheese Day, so here's a roundup of local spots that make it super easy to celebrate, whether you decide to stay in or dine out.
Little Death Wine | 2737 North St Mary's St.
While Little Death is known more for its wine selection than anything else, its cheese offerings are diverse and fairly affordable. The shop is offering a $20 party pack that includes a loaf of homemade sourdough bread, olives, almonds, choice of chicken liver paté or pork rillette and a delicious Boucheron — a type of semi-aged goat cheese. Crew members are also eager to give wine recommendations to round out the party pack.
Dough Pizzeria Napoletana | Multiple Locations
When a pizza place has an entire section of its menu dedicated to homemade mozzarella and burrata, you know they take cheese seriously. Burrata is a fresh Italian cheese that has two main points of interest: the outer shell is solid mozzarella, and the inside is filled with gooey strands of mozzarella and cream. Dough serves it three ways and offers a burrata sampler to give diners the full experience.
Copa Wine Bar | 19141 Stone Oak Parkway
Copa may be known for its pizza and wine, but its tapas are light, balanced and shareable — perfect for a date night. The eatery's cheese plate includes three artisanal cheeses, sliced baguette and a peach & sweet chili preserve for a sweet and spicy kick. The dining room is open at limited capacity, but tapas and wine are available to-go from its website.
