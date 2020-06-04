These San Antonio Spots Will Have You Feeling Fancy on National Cheese Day

click image Instagram / malamacocina

click image Instagram / littledeathwine

click to enlarge

click image Instagram / copawinebar

19141 Stone Oak Parkway

We don’t usually put much stock in national food holidays at the, but in some cases, not celebrating would just be a sad day for everyone. Namely any of the booze-, chocolate-, bacon- or taco-related holidays, but we digress.Thursday is National Cheese Day, so here's a roundup of local spots that make it super easy to celebrate, whether you decide to stay in or dine out.While Little Death is known more for its wine selection than anything else, its cheese offerings are diverse and fairly affordable. The shop is offering a $20 party pack that includes a loaf of homemade sourdough bread, olives, almonds, choice of chicken liver paté or pork rillette and a delicious Boucheron — a type of semi-aged goat cheese. Crew members are also eager to give wine recommendations to round out the party pack.When a pizza place has an entire section of its menu dedicated to homemade mozzarella and burrata, you know they take cheese seriously. Burrata is a fresh Italian cheese that has two main points of interest: the outer shell is solid mozzarella, and the inside is filled with gooey strands of mozzarella and cream. Dough serves it three ways and offers a burrata sampler to give diners the full experience.Copa may be known for its pizza and wine, but its tapas are light, balanced and shareable — perfect for a date night. The eatery's cheese plate includes three artisanal cheeses, sliced baguette and a peach & sweet chili preserve for a sweet and spicy kick. The dining room is open at limited capacity, but tapas and wine are available to-go from its website.