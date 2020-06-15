Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, June 15, 2020

Bars Across San Antonio Are Voluntarily Closing Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Posted By on Mon, Jun 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / CHICKENNPICKLESAT
  • Instagram / chickennpicklesat
Gov. Abbott continues to power ahead with his plan to reopen Texas even as the state experienced a record spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

But at least a dozen San Antonio bars are taking it upon themselves to close their doors until further notice.



Spots all over the city, including Coco Loco Sports Bar, The Well and newly-opened Chicken N Pickle told patrons on social media that they want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem, when it comes to the pandemic. Some said the decision came after employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Everybody here ... wants to stay ahead of this, so even though nobody here has tested positive for coronavirus, we will all be going to get tested,” read a Brooks Pub Facebook post. “That unfortunately means we will be closing until further notice, starting at 7 p.m. today. We hope to open back up soon.”

While the list below isn't comprehensive, we did check the social media feed of each for confirmation.

Babcock Social Club | 5891 Babcock Road
Box 903 | 903 East Bitters Road, Suite 313
Brooks Pub | 3354 Lasses Blvd.
Chicken N Pickle | 5215 UTSA Blvd.
Coco Loco Sports Bar | 755 Steves Ave.
Cooter Browns Saloon | 11881 Bandera Road, Helotes (will reopen June 17)
Grasshopper Club | 8306 Marbach Road
Hills and Dales | 15403 White Fawn Dr.
On the Rocks Pub | 270 Losoya St
Pecan Grove Drive Inn | 1526 Roosevelt Ave
R&J Saloon | 4910 South Flores St.
The Well | 5539 UTSA Blvd.
Thirsty’s | 8902 S. Presa St.

