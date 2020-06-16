Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Drink Away Your Sorrows with a Peachy Texas Twist on a Classic Gin Cocktail

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 12:33 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / CROCKETTFARMS
  • Instagram / crockettfarms
Let’s be real: 2020's pileup of calamities is giving us day-drinking feels. So, with seasonal, hyper-local ingredients in mind, we're here to help you up your home bartending game with a bright take on a summertime cocktail.

Gin is a classic choice for sipping in the sunshine, given its crisp, botanical notes. While summer favorites such as a Pimm’s Cup or Gimlet might be the first things that come to mind, with a little extra effort, you can put a delicious, local twist on a classic gin drink.



Famously juicy Texas Hill Country peaches are at the top of their season right now, so why not muddle them into a Peach Gin Fizz. If you’re freaking out about adding egg white to a cocktail, don’t. That’s a Ramos Gin Fizz, and another blog post altogether.

With gin, sweetener and fruit — typically citrus — at its base, the classic Gin Fizz features an assertive, herbal kick from the core spirit. So, with that or this peachy Texas twist, use a brand you can sip on its own. Trust us on that.

You can add more sugar to your cocktail if desired, but Texas Hill Country peaches are renowned for their natural sweetness, so be judicious.

Peach Gin Fizz
4 ounces gin, chilled
Club soda, chilled
1 pinch turbinado sugar
1 large Texas peach

Cut your peach in two and muddle half in the bottom of the serving glass. Add the gin, club soda and turbinado sugar. Stir gently until blended. Garnish with a thin slice of peach, if you like, and serve immediately.

A Gin Fizz is usually served in a highball glass without ice, but it’s Texas in June. Add ice.

And why not make a day trip out of fixing your cocktail? Head up to one of many peach orchards in Fredericksburg for the freshest possible product.  Some even allow you to pick your own!

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bars Across San Antonio Are Voluntarily Closing Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases Read More

  2. Rash of Weekend Gun Violence Shakes San Antonio's Nightlife Community Read More

  3. San Antonio Mezcal Lovers Mourn the Loss of Mezcalero Aquilino García López Read More

  4. Clash of the Casseroles: Is Texas Potluck Standby King Ranch Chicken Worth Making From Scratch? Time To Find Out. Read More

  5. Yet Another San Antonio H-E-B Employee Has Tested Positive for COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation