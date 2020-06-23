Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Former Manager of San Antonio Little Caesars Store Posts Photos of Rats in Pizza Sauce, Trash

Posted By on Tue, Jun 23, 2020 at 1:07 PM

click image FACEBOOK / STEPHENCHRISTOPHER.ESTRADA
  • Facebook / stephenchristopher.estrada
In a recent Facebook post, former Little Caesars store manager Stephen Estrada announced he'd quit his job with the pizza chain after battling a four-month rat infestation at his South San Antonio location.

In the lengthy June 12 post, Estrada said he walked away from his position at the Little Caesars at Nogalitos and Division roads after his staff had been expected to kill, trap and dispose of the rodents.



Media relations staff at Little Caesars' Detroit headquarters were unavailable for comment at press time. However, a customer service representative who only identified herself as Alexis said the chain was "aware of the situation and looking into it."

"If the city looked into it and determined the store is safe enough to reopen, then they will do that, but I unfortunately can’t give out any information regarding that," he said.

In his post, Estrada said his employees were mainly high school-age kids new to the workforce. He added that he was concerned they were being taken advantage of because of their youth.

“[The chain] just expected all my employees and me to kill them … because [they’re] young, they take advantage,” the posts reads.

click to enlarge 103093748_3091780284232446_7507740068848497961_o.jpg
A collection of grisly photos accompanying the post appear to show a rat languishing in a container of pizza sauce and multiple rodents feasting on a trash-can smorgasbord. In a particularly difficult-to-watch video clip, a rat appears to be convulsing and crawling across the floor.

While one photo purports to show a report from San Antonio Metropolitan Health District that temporarily closed the restaurant in April, the Current was unable to confirm its authenticity at press time.

A phone call to the store Tuesday confirmed that it is still open.

