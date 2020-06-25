Thursday, June 25, 2020
San Antonio Chapter of Female-Led Culinary Group Accepting Applications for Grants up to $10K
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 11:52 AM
click image
-
Instagram / fondbonebroth
-
Alysa Seeland, Founder of FOND Bone Broth. was a 2016 Aspirations Grant recipient.
The SA chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier — a nonprofit representing women in the food, beverage, hospitality and agriculture industries — is taking applications for its annual grant to empower female culinary innovators.
The Aspirations Grant Program offers annual awards of up to $10,000 to culinary groundbreakers who live in San Antonio, South Texas or the Hill Country. The application deadline is June 30.
Les Dames members include Elizabeth Johnson of Pharm Table, Diana Barrios-Trevino of Los Barrios and former San Antonio Current
food and nightlife editor Jess Elizarraras.
More information and guidelines can be found on the Les Dames d’Escoffier San Antonio Chapter website
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Les Dames d’Escoffier San Antonio Chapter, invitational, non-profit, 501(c)3 organization, women, leaders food, beverage, hospitality, agriculture, education, advocacy, philanthropy, Elizabeth Johnson, Pharm Table, Diana Barrios-Trevino, Los Barrios, San Antonio Current, food, nightlife, editor, Jess Elizarraras, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.