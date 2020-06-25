Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Thursday, June 25, 2020

San Antonio Chapter of Female-Led Culinary Group Accepting Applications for Grants up to $10K

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 11:52 AM

click image Alysa Seeland, Founder of FOND Bone Broth. was a 2016 Aspirations Grant recipient. - INSTAGRAM / FONDBONEBROTH
  • Instagram / fondbonebroth
  • Alysa Seeland, Founder of FOND Bone Broth. was a 2016 Aspirations Grant recipient.
The SA chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier — a nonprofit representing women in the food, beverage, hospitality and agriculture industries — is taking applications for its annual grant to empower female culinary innovators.

The Aspirations Grant Program offers annual awards of up to $10,000 to culinary groundbreakers who live in San Antonio, South Texas or the Hill Country. The application deadline is June 30.



Les Dames members include Elizabeth Johnson of Pharm Table, Diana Barrios-Trevino of Los Barrios and former San Antonio Current food and nightlife editor Jess Elizarraras.

More information and guidelines can be found on the Les Dames d’Escoffier San Antonio Chapter website.

