Friday, June 26, 2020

Bird Bakery Owner and Fashion Designer Team Up to Raise $7,100 for San Antonio Food Bank

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 12:45 PM

COURTESY PHOTO / BIRD BAKERY
  • Courtesy Photo / Bird Bakery
San Antonio fashion designer Cynthia Collins and Bird Bakery owner Elizabeth Chambers have raised $7,100 for the San Antonio Food Bank through the sale of 500 handmade face masks.

The project, born from the two entrepreneur's friendship, will provide nearly 8,400 meals to hungry families harmed by the pandemic. Collins helms an independent fashion label of the same name, while Chambers' business operates retail bakeries in San Antonio and Dallas.



“My mama told me there are 2 types of people,” Collins said in an Instagram post. “Those with generosity of spirit and those without. Elizabeth has generosity in spades. and it’s hard to believe that someone that beautiful on the outside actually is equally beautiful on the inside.”

Before COVID-19, the SA Food Bank fed 60,000 people weekly across 16 counties. That number has since jumped to 120,000 a week and continues to rise.

“I’m thankful that [Chambers] uses her platform to make the world a better place,” Collins’ post continued.”At the end of the day, isn’t that the whole point[?]”

