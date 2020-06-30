Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

San Antonio-Based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Closes Dining Rooms Due to COVID-19 Case Spike

Posted By on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 12:32 PM

INSTAGRAM / BILLMILLERBARBQ
  • Instagram / billmillerbarbq
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has closed the dining rooms of all 76 of its Texas locations until further notice, citing to the statewide spike in COVID-19 cases.

The San Antonio-based chain will continue to offer its full menu via curbside, drive thru and delivery.



The company's owner, Balous Miller, is a member of Gov. Greg Abbott's Strike Force to Open Texas, which authorized restaurants across the state to resume dine-in service in early May. In late April, Miller told local TV station KENS that he was pushing the Republican governor for a safe reopening of indoor dining.

“It hurts to have limited business like this,” Miller told KENS. “It's not just Bill Millers. We’ve all got to get our businesses reopened and running, and we've got to do it in a responsible manner.”

At press time, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 153,011 COVID-19 cases in the state and 2,403 fatalities.

