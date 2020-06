San Antonio-Based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Closes Dining Rooms Due to COVID-19 Case Spike

Instagram / billmillerbarbq

In response to COVID-19, beginning 6/29/20 all Dining Rooms and Walk Ups will be CLOSED. Please utilize our three convenient ways to order:



✅Drive-Thru

✅Curbside

✅Delivery



For the phone number to call in a curbside order or delivery, visit link in bio! pic.twitter.com/1V7qxi8U6q — BillMillerBBQ (@BillMillerBarBQ) June 28, 2020

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has closed the dining rooms of all 76 of its Texas locations until further notice, citing to the statewide spike in COVID-19 cases.The San Antonio-based chain will continue to offer its full menu via curbside, drive thru and delivery.The company's owner, Balous Miller, is a member of Gov. Greg Abbott's Strike Force to Open Texas , which authorized restaurants across the state to resume dine-in service in early May. In late April, Miller told local TV station KENS that he was pushing the Republican governor for a safe reopening of indoor dining.“It hurts to have limited business like this,” Miller told KENS. “It's not just Bill Millers. We’ve all got to get our businesses reopened and running, and we've got to do it in a responsible manner.”At press time, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 153,011 COVID-19 cases in the state and 2,403 fatalities.