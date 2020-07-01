Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Caterer CRE8AD8 Blames San Antonio Food Bank After Delivering on Just 40% of Its Federal Contract

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / CRE8AMEAL
  • Instagram / CRE8AMEAL
The San Antonio Food Bank is calling out local event planning company CRE8AD8 for fulfilling just 40% of the business' controversial federal contract to feed families hurt by the COVID-19 crisis, News4 San Antonio reports.

Under a $39 million contract through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farms to Families Food Box Program, CRE8AD8 was required to deliver 750,000 boxes of food by a Tuesday deadline.



However, San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper told the station that out of the 57 truckloads of food the company was expected to deliver, it only came up with 22.

“They were not able to deliver, so we've had to make other plans ... We’ve procured food on our own," Cooper said.

The Current requested comment from Crea8ameal — the arm of CRE8AD8 formed to execute the USDA contract — via Facebook. After demanding to see the reporter’s media credentials so the company could hold “all media accountable for ... non-factual accusations,” Cre8ameal went on to say the paper should investigate the San Antonio Food Bank instead.

“Please show us where they were supposed to get 57 trucks,” the Facebook message said. “We will be happy to address your questions if you can provide the proof of accusations.”

The note also accused the San Antonio Food Bank of making “false and salacious accusations without merit,” adding Cre8ameal has “never made any promises, written or verbally; to any non-profit.”

Gregorio Palomino, the company's owner, struck a similarly defiant note in a lengthy text message to News4.

He argued that the Food Bank “literally demanded quantities and demanded that we only serve the the Food Bank network.” He said the organization was uninterested in providing food to other nonprofits and schools.

The statement to the TV station also said CRE8AD8 served “hundreds of thousands if not millions of hungry people” and that the San Antonio and Houston Food Banks' reports of not receiving food weren't indicative of the overall success of the program.

Palomino said the two organizations are just “reeling over sour grapes.”

The excuses from Palomino seemed to do little to allay the concerns of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-San Antonio, who's been critical of the White House's lax oversight of the USDA contracts.

“This failure to meet hungry neighbors’ needs is not caused just by an ill-equipped vendor, but mostly by an indifferent and incompetent Trump Administration," Doggett said in an email to the Current. "Approving $39 million in taxpayer funds to a wedding planner without an adequate background check while rejecting other well qualified local minority contractors is all too typical of this administration, which has yet to explain why it failed to cancel the contract as I urged in May."

He added: "Not only have the tireless folks at the San Antonio Food Bank been left without food for the needy, but they have been burdened with additional costs for transporting back to their facilities what little food they were provided.”

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, said the USDA shouldn't provide additional work to contractors who can't meet their obligations.

“This is not the time for experimentation with distributors who have no experience in the industry," he said in an emailed statement. "CRE8AD8's list for why folks did not receive food reads like someone who was in no way involved, let alone solely responsible. The pandemic and recession aren't showing signs of slowing down, and San Antonians need food and supplies now.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Tall Order: San Antonio Restaurateurs Are Forging Ahead on Expansion Plans, Even As the COVID-19 Crisis Continues Read More

  2. San Antonio-Based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Closes Dining Rooms Due to COVID-19 Case Spike Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Islla St. Brewery Releases Big Rojo, a Sour Beer Made with Big Red Syrup Read More

  4. San Antonio-Based Whataburger to Expand to Tennessee and Kansas City, Begin Franchising Read More

  5. San Antonio's Weathered Souls Dropping First Versions of its Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout on Saturday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation