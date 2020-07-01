Caterer CRE8AD8 Blames San Antonio Food Bank After Delivering on Just 40% of Its Federal Contract

click to enlarge Instagram / CRE8AMEAL

“This failure to meet hungry neighbors’ needs is not caused just by an ill-equipped vendor, but mostly by an indifferent and incompetent Trump Administration," Doggett said in an

Approving $39 million in taxpayer funds to a wedding planner without an adequate background check while rejecting other well qualified local minority contractors is all too typical of this administration, which has yet to explain why it failed to cancel the contract as I urged in May."

He added: "Not only have the tireless folks at the San Antonio Food Bank been left without food for the needy, but they have been burdened with additional costs for transporting back to their facilities what little food they were provided.”

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, said the USDA shouldn't provide additional work to contractors who can't meet their obligations.