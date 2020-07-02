Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Thursday, July 2, 2020

San Antonio Event Planner Denied Extension of USDA Contract to Feed Hungry Families

Posted By on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 5:24 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / CRE8AMEAL
  • Instagram / cre8ameal
San Antonio event planner CRE8AD8’s lackluster performance in fulfilling a hunger-fighting federal relief program contract has led to denial of an extension, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released a list of contractors approved for a second round of funding of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.



CRE8AD8 wasn't on it.

The federally funded program required contractors to deliver 750,000 boxes packed with dairy, meat or produce to regional food banks and other nonprofits through the end of June. CRE8AD8 reportedly fulfilled only about 40% of that goal, according to the daily.

As the contract’s deadline came to a close this week, CRE8AD8 owner Gregorio Palomino took to social media to defend the company’s efforts and insist the project has been a success, despite numerous news accounts reporting otherwise.

"We have provided positive information every day. It’s not getting printed,” Palomino wrote. “I have email chains with the reporters who don’t print what I say. I can’t help that, but we will have reports and documentary coming out soon!”

