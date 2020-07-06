Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 6, 2020

Bartending Basics: The Old Fashioned Offers a Great Starting Point for Exploring Build-in-the-Glass Cocktails

Posted By on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge RON BECHTOL
  • Ron Bechtol
The Old Fashioned is one of the first build-in-the-glass cocktails — and one of the first cocktails, period. Once simply called the Whiskey Cocktail, this classic is certainly a foundational drink for any aspiring home bartender. Some even claim it’s a rum forbear.

Just because it’s a Genesis creation doesn’t mean this initially simple combination of whiskey, sugar, bitters, water and sometimes a splash of curaçao or a bit of muddled orange peel is settled doctrine. At one point, the Old Fashioned morphed into a “veritable fruit cocktail with oranges, orange juice, cherries and sometimes a piece of pineapple … an ugly slurry that has nothing to do with the original drink,” according to the tome Vintage Spirits and Forgotten Cocktails. Other purists suggest the fruit was a way to disguise inferior liquor.



Origins aside, the key to making a quality Old Fashioned is to start with good booze, preferably 100-proof rye — my preference — or bourbon. Actually, start with one raw brown sugar cube in the bottom of an aptly-named Old Fashioned glass, pour in about ¼ ounce of cold water — some recipes call for soda water — add two dashes of Angostura bitters and muddle with whatever implement you have. A wooden spoon will do.

Once done muddling, pour in two ounces of your whiskey of choice, then add one large ice cube and swirl it. If you insist on a fancy big ice cube like the ones at craft-cocktail bars, invest in a silicon mold that will turn out cubes about 1¼ inch per side. From there, simply twist a piece of lemon skin over the drink and drop it in.

Beyond Whiskey

Once you’ve mastered the technique — and you should — feel free to move on to other base spirits. Old Tom gin and brandy are classic variations, while reposado or añejo tequila make for a mean and more contemporary twist.

Here’s another option: the Oaxacan Old Fashioned, developed by New York’s now-shuttered Death & Co. The cocktail uses one-and-a-half ounces of tequila, a half-ounce of mezcal, a teaspoon of agave nectar and two dashes of Angostura stirred with ice and complemented with a twist of orange peel.

Almost as simple a drink is the classic, equal-parts Negroni. While some recipes call for stirring the gin, sweet vermouth and Campari in an ice-filled mixing vessel for transfer to an Old Fashioned glass, the simplest method is just to pour the ingredients into the final container with ice, stir and sip. Some like to play a little with the proportions, of course. I happen to prefer more gin and less vermouth. And there are myriad other variations, including a Bianco. Give that a Google and have some fun.

Layers, Flutes and More

Stirring and shaking are classic means of both diluting the alcohol and incorporating all the parts of a cocktail. However, some drinks are built in the glass precisely to create layers. A book called The Architecture of the Cocktail, which I received from a talented bartender friend with a degree in architecture, offered up one such cocktail — the Tequila Sunrise.

With that name, the layers make real sense. Put three or so large ice cubes into a highball glass, add one-and-a-half ounces of silver tequila, allowing it to settle into the bottom. Next, slowly pour in four ounces of fresh orange juice. Then, over the back of a spoon, slowly drizzle in a quarter-ounce of grenadine. Toast the dawn.

A different kind of glass altogether, the flute, is required for Champagne cocktails, a kind of bubbly version of the Old Fashioned — at least as far as the sugar cube is concerned. The essential Speakeasy cocktail book offers a great version. Pour a half-ounce of Grand Marnier into a flute and slowly top off with about five ounces of chilled Champagne. Saturate a sugar cube with Angostura and carefully drop it into the flute. Twist a swath of lemon peel over the drink, then discard the spent citrus.

I’m generally not a fan of drinks with crushed ice, but, hey, it’s summer, so why not a Caipirinha? This simple cocktail is based on cachaça, a brash distillate of fresh sugar cane that’s the national liquor of Brazil. You could probably substitute an agricole rum for a slightly more refined drink. In your trusty Old Fashioned glass, muddle half a lime, sliced vertically into quarters with two teaspoons of sugar. Add two ounces of cachaça, fill with crushed or cracked ice and serve. You may notice a resemblance to a rum-based mojito, which replaces the muddled lime and sugar with mint leaves and simple syrup. And why not give that one a go while you’re at it?

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. These San Antonio Restaurants Will Help You Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day the Right Way Read More

  2. San Antonio Food Bank Puts Out Emergency Call for Volunteers Read More

  3. Chef at San Antonio's Jerk Shack to Open New Caribbean Concept at Pearl Bottling Department Read More

  4. Carrot What? San Antonio Chef Combines Unlikely Ingredients for a Refreshing Summertime Cocktail Read More

  5. Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Asks Gov. Abbott to Reopen Texas Wineries and Tasting Rooms Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation