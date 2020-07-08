Garrison Brothers Distillery Releasing 80-Proof Texas Honey-Infused Bourbon in July

click to enlarge Credit Rob Cordes

In time for summertime sipping, Hill Country-based Garrison Brothers distillery has released an 80-proof Texas bourbon infused with sweet stuff from family-owned institution Burleson's Texas Wildflower Honey.The new HoneyDew whiskey will be available for purchase at Garrison Brothers Distillery starting July 18. It hits select liquor stores, bars and restaurants nationwide on August 1.Nancy Garrison, the business partner and wife of proprietor Dan Garrison, had wanted the distillery to produce a honey-sweetened bourbon since the company launched in 2006.However, up until now, Dan Garrison refused to produce flavored whiskies since so many are syrupy, chemically sweetened concoctions. Some even feature propylene glycol, an ingredient found in liquid sweeteners and alcohol-based hand sanitizers due to its solubility in water.HoneyDew forgoes artificial sweeteners and makes use of a patented technique to allow Burleson's Honey to embellish the bourbon. In addition to Texas honey, the new whiskey features notes of elderberry syrup, yellow-flesh peaches and apricots, according to the company.“It’s exciting to have two family-owned businesses collaborating in support of Texas agriculture and entrepreneurship,” Burleson's Honey President Tim Burleson said in a press release.“It’s been a rewarding experience to work with Dan Garrison over the years, and we’re excited to deepen Burleson’s relationship with him and his team. We want to continue bringing fine honey and fine bourbon together for everyone to enjoy.”