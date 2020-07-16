SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, July 16, 2020

The Hayden, a Southern Diner With Jewish Deli Influence, on Track for September Opening in San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 10:10 AM

The Hayden, a long-awaited neighborhood cafe with a Jewish twist, is on track to open just north of downtown in early fall — state pandemic rules permitting.

"I am optimistically projecting a mid-September opening, but [I'm] going to see how the mandates look in a month or so and make a decision at that time," The Hayden's Adam Lampinstein told the Current.



The eatery will be “a South Texas diner with an old-school Jewish delicatessen soul,” proclaims the restaurant's Facebook page.

Sample menus posted to its website reflect that combination. Cheese- and pastrami-smothered french fries, matzo ball pozole and beef stroganoff are just a few of the featured eats. The menus are still a work in progress but are meant to give prospective diners an idea what to expect, according to the eatery.

Lampinstein said he's worked hard to create a "cool, fun space" as part of the overall concept. Since new public health mandates don't allow him to seat as many guests as he originally planned, he said it's best to take things slow and remain fluid as the crisis plays out.

"My landlords have actually been very understanding and have made it clear they don't want to push me to open too soon," Lampinstein said. "When well-established San Antonio restaurants are barely getting by with doing to-go and greatly reduced dining room capacities, it is giving me great pause to wait and open when things look more promising."

The Hayden will be located at 4025 Broadway Street. More details to come.

