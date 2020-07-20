SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Monday, July 20, 2020

Get Shift Done Initiative Provides Flexible Work Opportunities for Unemployed San Antonians

Posted By on Mon, Jul 20, 2020 at 11:19 AM

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program Get Shift Done has provided paid opportunities to over 1,000 unemployed San Antonians willing to pick up work on a shift-by-shift basis for nonprofit organizations.

The initiative, which started in Dallas, hires workers — predominantly from the beleaguered hospitality industry — at $13 an hour to help groups such as San Antonio Food Bank, Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Haven for Hope access staff to feed people impacted by COVID-19.



The Get Shift Done model provides direct income to unemployed food and service industry workers while providing skilled shift work to food banks and other nonprofits.

“Our food bank went from feeding 60,000 people a week to 120,000 people a week in the COVID-19 crisis,” SA Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said in a press release. “Get Shift Done is helping us fill a gap between our thinning volunteer support and the spike in the hunger-relief need within our community.”

Workers recently unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic can learn more about Get Shift Done for San Antonio at the organization's website.

