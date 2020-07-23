SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Halal Food Truck Fleet Abu Omar Halal to Open Second San Antonio Location

Posted By on Thu, Jul 23, 2020 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY ABU OMAR HALAL
  • Courtesy Abu Omar Halal
Abu Omar Halal, a Houston-based mediterranean food truck operator, will open a second San Antonio mobile kitchen on August 1 near the Medical Center.

Abu Omar Halal started as Houston's first Halal-based food truck back in 2011, and the fleet has since grown to include 15 across the state. "Halal" is an Arabic word referring to the dietary standard of foods accepted by the Muslim faith.



During a grand opening event, guests will be able to sample menu items from the new truck at half off the normal price.

The flagship San Antonio location, just across the street from UTSA, serves up dishes including kabobs, falafel and its best-seller, chicken shawarma.

The grand opening for the new location, situated at 5830 Babcock Road, will get underway on Saturday, August 1 at 11 a.m. and run through midnight. Staff will adhere to all pandemic safety and sanitation regulations to ensure the wellbeing of guests and staff.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

