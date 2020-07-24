SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Friday, July 24, 2020

Pandemic Forces New Braunfels' Wurstfest to Cancel for the First Time in the Event’s History

Posted By on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM / 365THINGSAUSTIN
Organizers of New Braunfels’ Wurstfest have called off the fall beer-and-sausage bash over COVID-19 concerns, marking the first cancellation in the event's 60-year history.

After a meeting Tuesday to assess the situation, a committee monitoring developments in the COVID-19 crisis found that an early-November mass gathering wouldn't be feasible, according to a notice on the festival's website.



While the charity fundraising party has overcome challenges in the past, including a recent fire that destroyed its Marketplatz building, President Randy Rust said the ongoing pandemic left no choice this year but to halt the tradition.

Wurstfest 2021 is set to take place November 5-14, and will include the unveiling of the new Marketplatz building.

