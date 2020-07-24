Friday, July 24, 2020
Pandemic Forces New Braunfels' Wurstfest to Cancel for the First Time in the Event’s History
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 10:22 AM
click to enlarge
Organizers of New Braunfels’ Wurstfest have called off the fall beer-and-sausage bash over COVID-19 concerns, marking the first cancellation in the event's 60-year history.
After a meeting Tuesday to assess the situation, a committee monitoring developments in the COVID-19 crisis found that an early-November mass gathering wouldn't be feasible, according to a notice
on the festival's website.
While the charity fundraising party has overcome challenges in the past, including a recent fire
that destroyed its Marketplatz building, President Randy Rust said the ongoing pandemic left no choice this year but to halt the tradition.
Wurstfest 2021 is set to take place November 5-14, and will include the unveiling of the new Marketplatz building.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, New Braunfels, Comal River, Wurstfest, COVID-19, COVID 19, cancelation, canceled, beer festival, fundraising, charity, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.