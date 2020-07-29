VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Downtown San Antonio's Smoke: BBQ Closes, Unveils Plans to Reopen in a New Location

Posted By on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 12:31 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / SMOKESANANTONIO
  • Instagram / smokesanantonio
Smoke: BBQ owner Adrian Martinez plans to reopen his popular dining spot at a new downtown location, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. The news comes a day after Martinez revealed the closure of the eatery's St. Paul Square location via a Facebook post.

Martinez said Smoke: BBQ will reopen with curbside service at 501 E. Crockett St. on Friday. Future plans include the expansion into an outdoor dining spot with a stage for live performances, eventually evolving into Smoke: BBQ Live.



Martinez told the SABJ the COVID-19 pandemic brought strain that began to tap his financial resources. His expenses included $20,500 a month in rent.

"I looked at it and made the decision because of uncertainty. No one knows what's going to happen this year, next year and so on," Martinez told the paper.

While Smoke: BBQ did well with takeout and catering during the pandemic, its large St. Paul Square location — which includes basement bar Ash and the tequila bar Fuego — couldn’t survive with only that revenue coming in, he added.

The new East Crockett location is just 9,000 square feet, including the outdoor patio, and its $2,200-a-month rent is more affordable, Martinez told SABJ.

"I don't want to give up Ash. I don't want to give up the tequila bar. I don't want to give up that venue," he said. "But at the age of 42, I'm just not that gambler that I used to be in the past, and I'm here to make reasonable business decisions."

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Long-Awaited Folklores Coffee House Opens in San Antonio’s Government Hill Neighborhood Read More

  2. Video Captures Woman Swiping Cash From San Antonio Gelato Shop Tip Jar Read More

  3. Texas Hill Country Nominated for ‘Best Wine Region’ in USA Today's 10Best Contest Read More

  4. Deadline for Texas Families to Apply for Pandemic Food Benefits Extended to August 21 Read More

  5. They’re Nuts: Despite COVID, Texas Testicle Festival Still on for August 1 in Fredericksburg Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation