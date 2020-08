Birria Barrio Food Truck Opening Brick-and-Mortar Location on San Antonio’s South Side

click image Instagram / siempre_sanantonio

Birria Barrio, a food truck specializing in the Mexican beef-based soup birria de res, has moved into a new brick-and-mortar space at 2710 S. Presa St. that opens Thursday.Birria de res features tender, slow-and-low-cooked pieces of beef that can be thrown into tortillas and topped with cheese, onion and cilantro, then dunked their own consomé, or cooking liquid.Perhaps the soup's most desirable trait, however, is its reputed hangover-vanquishing properties.Birria Barrio shared the progress on its new location via a Facebook post showing a large outdoor space complete with picnic tables for outdoor dining.The menu, available for pre-order or at the window anytime, goes above and beyond tacos. Birria grilled cheese, birria ramen and consomé compuesto give diners a variety of ways to enjoy the tasty, tender meat.Birria Barrio's Thursday opening is set for 2 p.m. Interested diners can find the shop on Facebook, or peruse the menu on the Birria Barrio website