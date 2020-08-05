VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Birria Barrio Food Truck Opening Brick-and-Mortar Location on San Antonio’s South Side

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / SIEMPRE_SANANTONIO
  • Instagram / siempre_sanantonio
Birria Barrio, a food truck specializing in the Mexican beef-based soup birria de res, has moved into a new brick-and-mortar space at 2710 S. Presa St. that opens Thursday.

Birria de res features tender, slow-and-low-cooked pieces of beef that can be thrown into tortillas and topped with cheese, onion and cilantro, then dunked their own consomé, or cooking liquid.



Perhaps the soup's most desirable trait, however, is its reputed hangover-vanquishing properties.

Birria Barrio shared the progress on its new location via a Facebook post showing a large outdoor space complete with picnic tables for outdoor dining.

The menu, available for pre-order or at the window anytime, goes above and beyond tacos. Birria grilled cheese, birria ramen and consomé compuesto give diners a variety of ways to enjoy the tasty, tender meat.

Birria Barrio's Thursday opening is set for 2 p.m. Interested diners can find the shop on Facebook, or peruse the menu on the Birria Barrio website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-Based Whataburger Offering Buy One, Get One Free Deal to Celebrate 70 Years Read More

  2. COVID-19 Pandemic Claims Longtime San Antonio-Area Smokehouse Read More

  3. San Antonio Man Finds Worm in Raw Salmon Fillet Purchased at North San Antonio H-E-B Read More

  4. San Antonio Bartender Launches Everything-But-the-Booze Cocktail Kit Venture Called Suck It Up S.A. Read More

  5. Texas Alcohol Regulators Change Rules So Some Bars Can Reopen as Restaurants Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation