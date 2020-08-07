VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 7, 2020

San Antonio Chef to Hold 'Puro Chorizo' Burger Pop-Up at Southtown's Wong’s Bodega

Posted By on Fri, Aug 7, 2020 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY HOMEGROWN CHEF
  • Courtesy Homegrown Chef
Edward Villarreal, who bills himself as San Antonio's Homegrown Chef, will hold a "Puro Chorizo" burger pop-up event next weekend at the newly launched Wong’s Bodega.

On Friday, August 14, Villarreal will cook up and serve chorizo burgers at Wong's, a fledgling food market focused on healthy, locally produced groceries. The business is located in the historic Wong Grocery Co. building at the five-point intersection of South Flores, Nogalitos and Cevallos streets.



The event menu consists of three specialty burgers featuring one of San Antonio's favorite breakfast taco embellishments. And, yes, one of those will be a vegan option.

“We love what they're doing at Wong's by supporting all of these wonderful local food companies,” said Villarreal, whose resume includes stints at Ocho and Biga on the Banks. "We're thrilled to partner with them for the first time and bring the community some mouthwatering chorizo burgers, including a vegan option, something Wong's vegan-friendly shop prides itself on."

Details are available on the event's Facebook page, but burger fiends should get their orders in by Thursday, August 13. Only a limited number of extras will be available for day-of orders.

